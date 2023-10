Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kapolei used a scoring barrage Friday night to wallop visiting Moanalua, securing its ticket into the OIA Open semifinals with a 68-33 win. Read more

Hurricanes quarterback Tama Amisone finished with 522 total yards and seven touchdowns. Amisone threw for 333 yards on 14-for-19 passing. He added four passing touchdowns without an interception. He was also a threat on the ground, racking up a game-high 189 rushing yards on 14 carries, three of which were touchdowns. His rushing mark is second in school history behind John Dela Rama’s 214 against Kalani in 2003 and his passing yardage is in the top 10 for the school.

Kaina Kamohali’i was Amisone’s top receiver, tallying 216 receiving yards on eight catches with three touchdowns. His yardage is third in the school’s record book, behind Ty-Noah Williams’ 313 and L.J. Esperas’ 221. Both of those marks were set in 2015.

On the other side, Moanalua quarterback Tayden Evan Kaawa fought until the final whistle, throwing for 375 yards on 16-for-34 passing. He threw five touchdown passes but was also picked off twice.

The Hurricanes scored on each of their first four possessions. After five straight plays under 10 yards, Amisone grew impatient. He tucked the ball and took off for a 50-yard touchdown run to kick off the high-scoring duel.

Amisone scored with his arm on the next drive, connecting with Kamohali’i for a 75-yard touchdown pass. He scored again one drive later, this time with a 7-yard run. He capped the 28-0 start with a 47-yard run in the final seconds of the first quarter.

That seemed to put the capper on what had been a frustrating first period for Na Menehune, but they managed to turn things around, if briefly.

After opening the game with a 30-yard completion from Kaawa to Jayce Bareng, Moanalua’s next 10 plays netted minus-19 yards. The 10th play in that unfortunate sequence was an interception by Kapolei’s Hezekiah Fruean.

But after Kapolei took that 28-0 lead, Na Menehune broke out of their funk, squeezing in a late first quarter score when Kaawa found Niko Armstead-Lehti for an 89-yard TD with 14 seconds left to get on the board.

Moanalua’s big play carried over into a wild back-and-forth second quarter. Each time a team scored, it was quickly matched by a touchdown from the other side.

After Kaawa and Armstead-Lehti’s long touchdown, Amisone connected with Kamohali’i for a 28-yard touchdown. That was followed by Kaawa’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Kama Corales. Amisone again matched with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reeno Te’o. Kaawa was quick to answer with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Bareng. Amisone put a capper on the explosive second quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Kamohali’i.

Moanalua was the first to break the back-and-forth in the second half. Kaawa’s well-thrown pass was bobbled by his receiver and once again picked by Fruean. Kapolei took advantage. Chase Camarillo carried the ball four straight times, scoring on a 7-yard run. Kaawa rebounded with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Armstead-Lehti, but it would be Na Menehune’s last score until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Vaimetua Kamakele scored on a 1-yard run to bring the Hurricanes over the 60-point threshold, then backup quarterback Kekoa Koong threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Camarillo late in the fourth quarter. Moanalua didn’t give up until the final whistle, as Kaawa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Filisi in the final minute of the game.

—

At Kapolei

Moanalua (1-7-1) 7 13 7 6 — 33

Kapolei (8-2) 28 19 14 7 — 68

KAPO—Liatama Amisone 50 run (Hurley Kennedy kick)

KAPO—Kaina Kamohalii 75 pass from Liatama Amisone (Kennedy kick)

KAPO—Amisone 4 run (Kennedy kick)

KAPO—Liatama Amisone 47 run (Kennedy kick)

MOA—Niko Armstead-Lehti 89 pass from Tayden Evan Kaawa (Andy Nguyen kick)

KAPO—Kamohalii 28 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

MOA—Kama Corales 20 pass from Kaawa (Nguyen kick)

KAPO—Reeno Teo 33 pass from Amisone (run failed)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 38 pass from Kaawa (kick failed)

KAPO—Kamohalii 59 pass from Amisone (kick failed)

KAPO—Chase Camarillo 7 run (Kennedy kick)

MOA—Armstead-Lehti 75 pass from Kaawa (Nguyen kick)

KAPO—Vaimetua Kamakele 1 run (Kennedy kick)

KAPO—Camarillo 5 pass from Kekoa Koong (Kennedy kick)

MOA—Lucas Filisi 11 pass from Kaawa (pass failed)

RUSHING—Moanalua: Brayden Maglaya 10-76, Thor Gante 1-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 16), Kaawa 8-(minus 40). Kapolei: Amisone 14-189, Camarillo 13-65, Kamakele 4-62, Te’o 2-8, Kamohali’i 1-4, Chasyn Amano 1-2.

PASSING—Moanalua: Kaawa 16-35-2-375. Kapolei: Amisone 14-19-0-333, Koong 6-10-1-23.