comscore Saint Mary’s breezes by Hawaii in exhibition game for Maui relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Saint Mary’s breezes by Hawaii in exhibition game for Maui relief

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii forward Bernardo Da Silva goes to the basket during the first half of Friday’s game against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii forward Bernardo Da Silva goes to the basket during the first half of Friday’s game against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan dribbles past Saint Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson during the first half.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii guard JoVon McClanahan dribbles past Saint Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson during the first half.

While prizes were handed out during Friday’s exhibition charity men’s basketball game, Saint Mary’s wasn’t in the mood to give away anything free on the court. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 21, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 21, 2023

Scroll Up