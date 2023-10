Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA West: 10 a.m. at Kaiser.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: Championships, 2:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at Punahou I-AA, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 3 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Playoffs, first round, Waianae at Campbell, 2:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Playoffs, first round, Aiea at Kailua, 1 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint races, boys at 7:30 a.m.; girls at 8:10 a.m. Distance championship races, boys at 8:50 a.m.; girls at 9:20 a.m. Meet at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Westmont vs. Chaminade. Men at noon; Women at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo. Men at 12:30 p.m.; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 11:30 a.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 11 a.m.; Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 11:30 a.m. at UH’s Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe gym.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Girls

Friday

Sacred Hearts def. Island Pacific 25-10, 25-14, 25-15

Maryknoll def. Saint Andrew’s 25-9, 25-10, 25-10 (edited)