As a Hawaii resident, veteran and someone who has witnessed the violence of the Israeli occupation firsthand, I urge my representatives to call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to this genocide. I also urge you to put an end to Hawaii’s strategic partnership with Israel, and Israeli military participation in RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific).

Google what Nelson Mandela had to say. Hawaii is standing with the oppressor. We’re on the wrong side of history.

Gaza is among the most densely populated places on the planet and two-thirds of its residents already are refugees from the ethnic cleansing of 1948.

How many more children need to be killed? How many more hospitals, schools, churches, mosques and entire city blocks need to be destroyed before you act with aloha and speak up?

Let the world know: Hawaii does not support genocide!

Jayson Mizula

Kaunakakai, Molokai

