I was sorry to read that Hawaii did not win its bid for a hydrogen hub to help advance toward its clean-energy goals (“Hawaii’s bid to be hydrogen hub falls short,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 16). Read more

Our government needs to get out of its own way in helping to promote the various opportuni-ties that are available. The University of Hawaii is working on wind and ocean clean-energy solutions. Why not promote agrivoltaics as a more immediate solution, with the use of solar panels mounted 12 feet above the ground with vegetables and herbs under the panels planted in a raised garden?

The solar panels could run LED lights 24/7, with a small battery system under the panels to increase the plant yield as well as a pump system to irrigate the plants without wasting water.

The area could be fenced, so the use of goats or sheep as animal lawnmowers could prevent grass from growing, as well as supplying milk, cheese and meat and wool.

This is just one idea of many that could help keep at home our younger people who are interested in high-tech solutions in Hawaii.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

