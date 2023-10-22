comscore Editorial: Keep building on housing efforts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep building on housing efforts

  • Today
  • Updated 7:56 p.m.
  Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a news conference to announce the acquisition of the Waikiki Vista building in Moiliili for affordable housing rental units on Nov. 1, 2022.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a news conference to announce the acquisition of the Waikiki Vista building in Moiliili for affordable housing rental units on Nov. 1, 2022.

Oahu faces a “housing crisis,” by the City and County of Honolulu’s own estimation, running short by about 24,000 units at all price points, but particularly at affordable prices. Read more

