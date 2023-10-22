comscore Aiea backyard’s rainwater collection oasis provides inspiration for home gardeners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Features | Garden Variety

Aiea backyard’s rainwater collection oasis provides inspiration for home gardeners

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Amy Tsuneyoshi stands next to a tote water storage barrel, which is attached to a rain gutter at her home.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Amy Tsuneyoshi stands next to a tote water storage barrel, which is attached to a rain gutter at her home.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Water collected in the catchment system trickles out of a hose.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Water collected in the catchment system trickles out of a hose.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.

Reducing the amount of rainwater that runs off the land can in turn help reduce pollution, water flow rates and erosion, water volumes and flooding, and it also ­recharges groundwaters, ­according to the city Department of Facility Maintenance’s website. Read more

Previous Story
Eat, weave, print, learn — and eat some more — at Banana Festival

Scroll Up