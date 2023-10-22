Aiea backyard’s rainwater collection oasis provides inspiration for home gardeners
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amy Tsuneyoshi stands next to a tote water storage barrel, which is attached to a rain gutter at her home.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Water collected in the catchment system trickles out of a hose.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amy Tsuneyoshi uses large water totes in her rainwater catchment system at her Aiea home. She also cultivates a variety of succulents and other plants that don’t require much water.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree