Chef Dongsik Ok, a sixtime Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner, will be offering a Korean Pork Gomtang pop-up today through Nov. 4 at the 360 Ewa Beach Country Club. Restaurant Tombo, located on the second floor of the clubhouse, will serve this special dish from noon to 8 p.m. The menu also will include steamed mandoo, homemade kimchi, soju and tangerine-ade. Gomtang is similar to an oxtail soup, but this version is made with pork and without bones. For more information, call the country club at 808-689-6565.

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 19

6:40 p.m. today

With Hong In-bang and Gil Tae-mi gone, General Choi Young becomes the central figure in the court. Jung Do-jun is nervous about the shift in power.

Episode 20

7:50 p.m. today

Choi Young wants to attack Liadong; Yi Seong-gye tells him he shouldn’t start a war. Jung Do-jun decides to overthrow the Goryeo ­Dynasty.

“Fanletter Please” (four-part special)

Part 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Jung Suk discovers that Kang Hee is traumatized by fan letters. He prepares a small present. However, a new article states that Kang Hee was a school bully.

Part 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Kang Hee learns Jung Suk’s true feelings and she decides to move past their past struggles together. Jung Suk is shocked to hear that Yuna has disappeared.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 101-102

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su asks Young-shin to date him. She tells him she’s not interested in relationships and also reveals that the love of her life didn’t work out. Kyung-su is envious of that man, not realizing she’s referring to him.

Episodes 103-104

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Kyung-su asks Young-shin to eat together every day. Sook-jung tells Kyung-su to go on a blind date. He refuses and tells everyone that he’s in love with Young-shin.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 85

7:50 p.m. Friday

Cheongun soldiers escape from Houyan with Damju and Huwang in tow. Damju tries to save Huwang from Feng Ba and his troops but is shot and killed by an arrow. An enraged Damdeok declares war on Houyan, and Houyan forms an alliance with Beiwei.

Episode 86

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok and Goguryeo forces set out to conquer Houyan. Damdeok uses the supply of discovered armor to get Beiwei and Houyan to fight each other. When Houyan troops (disguised as citizens) attack, Damdeok is caught in a bind.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.