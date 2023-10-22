$6M awarded to schools that serve military keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three Hawaii public school complex areas that serve military children have received grants totaling nearly $6 million from the federal Department of Defense Education Activity.

The grants from the department, which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, are meant to improve educational outcomes, narrow achievement gaps and provide access to academic programs that promote continuity in districts with a high population of military- connected students, a news release from U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said.

Col. Steve McGunegle, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, added in the release that “fostering students’ interest in project-based learning in math, computer science and general studies with a STEM focus will greatly benefit our students and community.”

The state Department of Education complex area recipients, their grant amounts and their “targeted subject areas of study” are:

>> Leilehua-Mililani- Waialua complex, $2 million. The Agricultural Technology Innovation Project focuses on STEM integration. “The goal is that students and staff have the opportunity to imagine, design and incorporate the engineering design process for sustainable food production,” using technological integration, culinary entrepreneurship and innovative agricultural practices, the release said.

>> Campbell-Kapolei complex, $2 million. “Pohaku kumu — Foundation Stones for Math” aims to strengthen math achievement for military-connected students at eight schools over 4-1/2 years, making instruction more engaging through “project based learning” and daily use of technology.

>> Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Schools, $1.99 million. “Kulia i ka nu‘u: Striving for Excellence in Developing Computational Thinkers through Enriching Computer Science and Math Education” aims to help students “build knowledge and skills to thrive in our increasingly digital world,” and help teachers expand their ability to increase engagement and achievement in mathematics, the release said.