$6M awarded to schools that serve military keiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$6M awarded to schools that serve military keiki

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Three Hawaii public school complex areas that serve military children have received grants totaling nearly $6 million from the federal Department of Defense Education Activity. Read more

