Mexican man found guilty in meth case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.

A 31-year-old Mexican national who helped drug traffickers move methamphetamine and money between Hilo, Mexico and California was convicted Wednesday after a four-day trial. Read more

