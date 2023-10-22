comscore Taking fuel away from fire on Hawaii landscape is a tall challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Taking fuel away from fire on Hawaii landscape is a tall challenge

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 9 The Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina killed 99 people and caused an estimated $5.6 billion in damage.

    The Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina killed 99 people and caused an estimated $5.6 billion in damage.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM John Valderama sat along a new firebreak Friday across from his mother’s home on Koahi Street in Varona Village. A contractor working for the state recently bulldozed the area to reduce the wildfire risk.

    John Valderama sat along a new firebreak Friday across from his mother’s home on Koahi Street in Varona Village. A contractor working for the state recently bulldozed the area to reduce the wildfire risk.

According to a 2018-19 assessment by the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization, about 350 miles of landscape alteration statewide was needed to reduce high wildfire risk — a distance encircling Oahu about 2-1/2 times Read more

