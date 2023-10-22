Taking fuel away from fire on Hawaii landscape is a tall challenge
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:40 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 9
The Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina killed 99 people and caused an estimated $5.6 billion in damage.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
John Valderama sat along a new firebreak Friday across from his mother’s home on Koahi Street in Varona Village. A contractor working for the state recently bulldozed the area to reduce the wildfire risk.