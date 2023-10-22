comscore Homecoming brings out the best in Lahainaluna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World

Homecoming brings out the best in Lahainaluna

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Lunas junior varsity squad raised their hands after singing the school song after the game.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The saxophone section of the Lahaina­luna Lunas band, Ziek Gando, left, Ricardo Perez Ramirez and Anya Alvarado, warmed up Saturday before the varsity game.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A rainbow set over the stadium at Lahainaluna on Saturday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahainaluna High School football fan Lisa Haufekai, 19, cheered on the junior varsity team during the Lunas’ homecoming Saturday at the school’s stadium.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Homecoming queen Lavinia Tuitofa Tuavao-Tupou and king Ayva Gazmen were crowned Saturday at Lahainaluna Stadium.

This was homecoming in its truest sense, as the Lunas played at their home field for the first time after the fire, culminating the first week of returning to school. They had been attending classes and practicing in Kihei, more than 20 miles away. Read more

