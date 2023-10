Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kailua defensive back AJ Lusk came to the rescue twice for his team Saturday against Aiea in a game highlighted by stellar defense and chippiness.

Lusk had interceptions on consecutive possessions, including the game-sealer in the end zone with 33 seconds remaining, as host Kailua beat Aiea 21-14 in an OIA Division I tournament first-round game.

Aiea took over at its 35 with 2:35 to go and advanced the ball to the Kailua 15. Na Alii backup quarterback JD Leama overshot his receiver and Lusk picked off the pass in the back of the end zone.

“We knew they were going to try and pass it,” Lusk said. “I just knew to stay deep and look for any tipped balls. It was overthrown and I came away with the pick.”

Aiea got within 21-14 when Bryson Boyea Quiton returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Na Alii’s Keoki Stephens recovered the onside kick with 4:53 remaining, but Lusk thwarted that drive with an interception at the 13.

“It was just good defense. They had just gotten the onside late in the game,” Lusk said. “Playmakers go make plays and I just made a play.”

Kailua (5-4, 4-3) will play Farrington in the semifinals next week.

“They’re going to give us a heavy dose of run and we need to be ready for that,” Kailua coach Joseph Wong said.

The Surfriders went up 7-0 when offensive lineman Esaiah Wong recovered the ball in the end zone after a fumble by teammate Kristian Yamamoto with 1:49 remaining in the first half. Matthew Mashiba made the PAT kick.

Kailua went up 14-0 on a 13-yard pass from Romeo Ortiz to Joey Griffiths on the final play of the half.

Mashiba initially missed a 47-yard field goal as time expired, but the half was extended one play after roughing-the-kicker and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against Na Alii. The infractions moved the ball from the 28 to the 8.

“We talked about it before, we’re depleted and we cannot beat ourselves,” Aiea coach Wendell Say said. “Penalties, it doesn’t matter what the refs call. A penalty is a penalty.”

Rather than attempt another field goal, Kailua decided to go for it and was called for an illegal procedure penalty. Ortiz then hit Griffiths, who made a sliding catch on the left side of the end zone.

The drive covered 56 yards and lasted 53 seconds.

“I wanted to kick it, but I was talked into (going for it),” Wong said. “Had we not scored at the end of the half, you take that score away, it’s 14-14. I’m glad we got away with that.”

Ortiz completed his final four passes of the drive for 40 yards. He started 0-for-8 but recovered to finish 11-for-26 for 124 yards.

Aiea (2-7, 1-6) lost its starting quarterback early for the second game in a row. Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo was injured following a scramble on his team’s first possession of the game. Aiea employed five players at quarterback, with most of the play calls being runs up the middle.

“It’s tough. We were pulling our linebackers to play quarterback,” Say said.

In Na Alii’s previous game against Nanakuli, Noah Deed got injured and was replaced by Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo, who led Aiea to a 29-8 victory.

Say said he had to simplify the offense against Kailua without his top two quarterbacks available.

Aiea finished with 132 yards of total offense.

Na Alii got within 14-7 on Leama’s 1-yard keeper and Boyea Quiton’s PAT kick at the end of the third quarter.

Leama extended the drive with a 3-yard run on fourth-and-2, which advanced the ball to the Kailua 34. A bad snap from center caused an 11-yard loss and placed the ball at the 45. There were offsetting personal foul penalties on the play, and the Surfriders were assessed two additional unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which moved the ball to the 15. A Kailua player was ejected.

“It was disappointing,” Wong said. “It is what it is. We just got to roll with whatever punches are out there and adapt. We just need to be better, man.”

The Surfriders went up 21-7 on Ortiz’s 20-yard keeper with 5:09 to go in the game.

—

At Kailua

Aiea (2-7) 0 0 7 7 — 14

Kailua (5-4) 0 14 0 7 — 21

KAIL—Esaiah Wong fumble recovery in end zone (Matthew Mashiba kick)

KAIL—Joey Griffiths 13 pass from Romeo Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

AIEA—JD Leama 1 run (Bryson Boyea Quiton kick)

KAIL—Ortiz 20 run (Mashiba kick)

AIEA—Boyea Quiton 90 kickoff return (Boyea Quiton kick)

RUSHING—Aiea: Leama 10-29, Hiki Kim Choy-Keb-Ah Lo 3-17, Eric Saau 9-15, Keoki Stephens 4-14, Kobe Higa 4-14, Jheremie Cacpal 1-1, Team 1-(minus 12). Kailua: Ikaika Quidachay 11-58, Ortiz 8-41, Yamamoto 7-17, Caysen Samson 3-15, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Aiea: Leama 7-20-2-44, Saau 2-2-0-20. Kailua: Ortiz 11-26-0-124.