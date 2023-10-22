Punahou nearly perfect in win over Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou shined in all three phases of the game as the Buffanblu routed visiting Kamehameha 37-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alexander Field.

“That’s exactly what we talked about before the game, making sure we play at a high level in all three phases,” Punahou head coach Nate Kia said. “We saw everybody step up today. It’s never perfect. It’s a process, we’re always trying to improve week by week. But that was definitely something we wanted, to get big contributions in all three phases.”

An aggressive Buffanblu defense pitched a shutout, forcing five Kamehameha turnovers. Punahou scored two defensive touchdowns on pick-6s by the Kellner brothers. Older brother Dillon returned a second-quarter interception 82 yards to the house, while younger brother Dane had a 36-yard pick-6 in the fourth. Dane Kellner added a second interception four plays later, and he recovered a muffed punt early in the game.

“They’re very competitive,” Kia said about the Kellner brothers. “They’re very talented. Dillon is the (older) brother, and Dane is right there nipping at everybody’s heel in the rotation. He got some opportunities today and he made the most of them. It’s good to have that positive sibling rivalry.”

Iloa Kaio also made an interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Josiah Kia recovered a Warriors fumble midway through the third quarter.

“There’s always things to work on, but they did a terrific job of playing assignment football,” Kia said about the defense. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on; everybody doing their individual jobs, their responsibilities for the team. When the time came to make the big play and it’s theirs to make, they executed.”

Punahou quarterback Ty McCutcheon played an efficient and mistake-free game under center. He completed 13 of 23 yards for 205 yards and a touchdown. Running back Alai Williams led the team with 57 yards on 10 carries. Williams scored twice on the ground.

Punahou opened the game with an efficient 10-play scoring drive. Williams finished the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. The Buffanblu’s second drive ended with a punt, but it was muffed by Kamehameha and recovered by Punahou’s Dane Kellner. The Buffanblu punished the Warriors for their mistake, scoring four plays later on Williams’ 4-yard score.

After two offensive touchdowns, the Punahou defense and special teams units joined in on the scoring. Kicker Carson Beard made it a three-possession game early in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal. Minutes later, Dillon Kellner picked off Kamehameha quarterback Pono Kahaulelio and returned it 82 yards for a score. The defense continued to hold firm for the final seven minutes of the half, sending the Buffanblu into the break up 23-0.

Punahou opened the second half scoring with a quick three-play drive. After modest gains on the first two plays, McCutcheon connected with Zion White for an 84-yard touchdown pass.

The rest of the game was devoid of offensive consistency.

The final six offensive drives of the game ended on turnovers. Kahaulelio’s fumble was recovered by Kia. The Buffanblu gave it right back on a botched snap on the Kamehameha 1-yard line that was recovered by the Warriors’ Duke Alderete-Labugen.

On the next drive, Kahaulelio threw his second interception to Iloa Kaio. Nothing came of the pick though, as Punahou turned the ball over on downs after an 11-play drive.

With both offenses treading water, Punahou’s defense came through with another touchdown. Dane Kellner returned an interception 36 yards for a TD.

Kamehameha finished a second straight drive with an interception. Eisen Pirga took the ball on a double end-around, then threw the ball downfield. Pirga’s pass was intercepted by Dane Kellner to seal the 37-0 win. The interception was the second of the game for Dane and his third forced turnover.

At 3-0 in ILH play, Punahou has a chance to lock up the ILH’s Open Division state playoff berth with a win against Saint Louis (2-1 ILH) on Saturday.

“It’s difficult sometimes to motivate for a game that mathematically maybe is inconsequential. We knew we needed to come out strong and solid, so that we’re on the right rhythm and build the proper momentum needed for the big game next week. We took the necessary steps. Next week is the big one, where we’ll have the opportunity to punch our ticket to states.”

At Alexander Field

Kamehameha (4-5, 0-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Punahou (6-2, 3-0) 14 9 7 7 — 37

PUN—Alai Williams 23 run (Carson Beard kick)

PUN—Williams 4 run (Beard kick)

PUN—FG Beard 31

PUN—Dillon Kellner 82 interception return (kick missed)

PUN—Zion White 84 pass from Ty McCutcheon (Beard kick)

PUN—Dane Kellner 36 interception return (Beard kick)

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Moe Passi 16-75, Pono Kahaulelio 13-8, Eisen Pirga 1-5, Kailer Chow-Agor 1-4, Dreyton Stone 2-1, Nieson Alapai 1-1. Punahou: Williams 10-57, John Luke Twigg 3-28, Maulama Kimata 3-18, Keegan Dunn 1-8, Nelson Aau 1-5, Kahn Ho 2-4, McCutcheon 1-1, Iosepa Lyman 2-0.

PASSING—Kamehameha: Kahaulelio 13-26-2-74, Chow-Agor 0-1-1-0, Pirga 0-1-1-0. Punahou: McCutcheon 13-23-0-205, Kimata 2-3-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING—Kamehameha: Ty Perkins 3-22, Taimane Purcell 3-16, Kalai Bradley 2-14, Alapai 1-12, Noah Aki 1-8, Aiden Hardie 1-3, Passi 1-1, Kahaulelio 1-(minus 2). Punahou: White 3-107, Astin Hange 5-56, Kyler Matsui 2-21, Lyman 1-8, Williams 1-8, Dash Watanabe 1-5, Twigg 1-2, Kaison Aquino 1-(minus 3).

