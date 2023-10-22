Punahou nearly perfect in win over Kamehameha
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha’s Ty Perkins just misses a pass in the first half.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Alaimaikekaimalie Williams scores the first touchdown of the game.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Dillon Kellner, left, intercepted the ball and ran it in for a touchdown in the first half to help the Buffanblu beat the Warriors.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree