Scoreboard – Oct. 22, 2023

TODAY

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe gym.

MONDAY

GOLF

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

College men and women: HPU Shark Shootout, first and second rounds, TIME TBD at Mauna Lani Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

WATER POLO

ILH Playoffs

Saturday

At Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex

Mid-Pacific 8, Punahou 7

Goal-Scorers—Mid-Pacific: Derek Hunsaker 3, Rylind Butler 2, Dylan Morris, Noah Yang, Jordan Clifford. Punahou: Skyler Tjapkes 5, Porter Blair, Aka PietschAt Kamehameha

Kamehameha 14, ‘Iolani 4

Goal-Scorers—Kamehameha: Kodi Kwan 3, Konnor Chang 2, Jaxen Nishimura 2, Kaej Kahana, Akahai Hudgens 2, David Wong 2, Ezekial Fernandez 2. ‘Iolani: Nigel Palalay, Isaiah Weeks, Reef Hangai, La’auku’ike Peloso.

Kamehameha 15, Le Jardin 6

Goal-Scorers—Kamehameha: Caleb Wright 8, Kodi Kwan 2, Kaeo Andrade 2, Ezekiel Fernandez, Konnor Chang, Akahai Hudgens. Le Jardin: Zavior Ward 2, Jaxon Hinrichs 2, Nathan Stoutemyer, Wilson Smith.