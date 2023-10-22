comscore Wahine unleash depth for efficient sweep of UC Riverside | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine unleash depth for efficient sweep of UC Riverside

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM  Hawaii’s Kate Lang sets the ball during the first set.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede ripped the ball for a kill against UC Riverside on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Igiede had 18 kills.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede ripped the ball for a kill against UC Riverside on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Igiede had 18 kills.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Paula Guersching makes a kill as UC Riverside’s Mylei Vargas-Deason defends during the first set of Saturday’s match.

The Hawaii women’s volleyball team continues to build depth, playing 14 players once again in Saturday’s sweep of UC Riverside. Read more

