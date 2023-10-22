comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 22, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 22, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Waikiki residents Robert and Marilyn Katzman captured themselves in front of the Waikiki clothing store in Puerto Madryn, Argentina, in January.

  • Mililani residents Brian and Lorrie Kanno discovered the Shaka Bowl Poke Shop in the downtown area of Auckland, New Zealand, in February. Photo by Brian Kanno.

  • Honolulu resident Edralin Reyes snapped a selfie in front of the Honolulu House Museum, which is owned by the Marshall Historical Society, in Marshall, Mich., in August 2022.

