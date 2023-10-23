Editorial | Letters Letter: Democrat name-calling won’t fix the economy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Supporting Ukraine and Israel should be done swiftly so the Democrats can get back to calling Republicans racists, white supremacists, election deniers, extremists and domestic terrorists. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Supporting Ukraine and Israel should be done swiftly so the Democrats can get back to calling Republicans racists, white supremacists, election deniers, extremists and domestic terrorists. However, I’m not sure we can afford to support them while paying for hostages and feeding and housing illegal immigrants, while our costs of living — food, fuel, mortgages and interest rates — increase. If we wait a little while, we’ll soon learn how this is Donald Trump’s and the MAGA extremists’ fault. Guy Morgan Moanalua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Calm campaign field here bodes ill for 2024 election