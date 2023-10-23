Letter: Democrat name-calling won’t fix the economy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Supporting Ukraine and Israel should be done swiftly so the Democrats can get back to calling Republicans racists, white supremacists, election deniers, extremists and domestic terrorists. Read more

Supporting Ukraine and Israel should be done swiftly so the Democrats can get back to calling Republicans racists, white supremacists, election deniers, extremists and domestic terrorists.

However, I’m not sure we can afford to support them while paying for hostages and feeding and housing illegal immigrants, while our costs of living — food, fuel, mortgages and interest rates — increase.

If we wait a little while, we’ll soon learn how this is Donald Trump’s and the MAGA extremists’ fault.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter