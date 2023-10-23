comscore Letter: Endless violence in Mideast causes despair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Endless violence in Mideast causes despair

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No one is saying that what Hamas did wasn’t an unforgivable crime against humanity. But the endless cycle of violence ends only in greater despair. It is always the innocent who suffer. Read more

