Letter: Endless violence in Mideast causes despair

No one is saying that what Hamas did wasn’t an unforgivable crime against humanity. But the endless cycle of violence ends only in greater despair. It is always the innocent who suffer. Read more

Have the Israelis forgotten the enlightened document that led them out of slavery and suffering? “Vengeance is Mine, sayeth the Lord.”

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

