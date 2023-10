Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Navy continues to act like an occupying military force.

It says it is “not authorized” to compensate the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for expenses incurred because of the Red Hill disaster.

Was it authorized to cause the disaster? No, but it did.

Was it authorized to ignore the disaster? No, but it did.

Was it authorized to lie about it? No, but it did.

Was it authorized to avoid fixing it? No, but it did — for years.

Was it responsible for the disaster?

Of course. The Navy even lightly criticized the various admirals in charge.

Will the Navy do the right thing and pay up?

Don’t hold your breath.

Thomas Luna

McCully

