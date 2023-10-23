comscore Letter: With more housing comes more water usage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: With more housing comes more water usage

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With more housing, high-rises and affordable housing being built, water consumption also increases. I think that there is some responsibility to look into the future of our water supply. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Calm campaign field here bodes ill for 2024 election

Scroll Up