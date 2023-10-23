Letter: With more housing comes more water usage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With more housing, high-rises and affordable housing being built, water consumption also increases. I think that there is some responsibility to look into the future of our water supply. Read more

With more housing, high-rises and affordable housing being built, water consumption also increases. I think that there is some responsibility to look into the future of our water supply.

We have not had any heavy rains within the year to fill our watersheds. We may get to a point where water may be in short supply sooner rather than later.

Climate change fits into the equation as well. Hurricanes bring bad weather: flooding, winds and devastation as we have experienced in the past. But hurricanes also can bring rain to fill our watersheds, wells, ponds and lakes. Watersheds are important, as they are our source of drinking water and other uses.

Water is the backbone of life. Without it, we die. And so before we or whomever start to build, consider the consequences if our wells and watersheds go dry. Think about it.

John Keala

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter