Citing the unprecedented magnitude of the Maui wildfires, the state Department of Education is requesting a one-year waiver, for most of its Maui schools, from federal accountability determinations and reporting for the 2023-2024 school year. It’s a request “to minimize any additional stressors and trauma” caused by the fires, but not a waiver from required statewide testing. To comment by Oct. 30, see 808ne.ws/Mauiwaiver.