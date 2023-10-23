Editorial: Help students get back into school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Throughout last week’s staggered return to Lahaina schools, the excitement was palpable — a beacon of energizing hope after so much tragedy since the Aug. 8 wildfires. But the overall positive of 1,642 students returning to their schools was tempered by two troubling facts: that nearly 500 enrolled students did not show up, at least for now; and that last week’s returnees comprised just 54%, barely half, of the four schools’ prefire enrollment of 3,001.

The state Department of Education must now work mightily to bring more students back to the educational fold — and, for those who have returned, to keep them on track for the rest of the school year. It will be a huge undertaking — not least of all because the tragedy that devastated Lahaina affected not just the keiki, but their teachers and adults as well. Perseverance and grit will be necessities, as all refocus to help Lahaina’s youth rebound and achieve.

The DOE must mindfully but firmly emphasize to parents why learning is so vital for young minds, and how quickly backsliding can occur without steady growth and reinforcement. School’s social-emotional aspect is important, too — and that was on full display last week, as camaraderie buoyed Lahaina students and teachers who’ve seen unprecedented hardships. The ongoing sense of community, and return to routine, will be positive overall.

As expected, enrollments at the four Lahaina schools have dropped, compared to pre-Aug. 8 numbers: Lahainaluna High is at 88%, with 853 now enrolled out of 1,012 prefire; Lahaina Intermediate is at 80%, with 436 currently enrolled.

But it’s the two elementary schools that are particularly concerning. Just 470 students, or 71% of prefire enrollment, are returning to Princess Nahienaena Elementary, which is now sharing its campus with King Kamehameha III Elementary; that school was damaged beyond repair and a temporary facility won’t be ready until mid-January or so. Not surprising, but very worrisome, is that King Kamehameha III enrollment has plunged since Aug. 8: just 55% of students — 380 of 624 — are enrolled in school.

Elementary education forms important building blocks for future learning. Special attention must be paid to King Kamehameha III keiki, to ensure that robust interventions and support — more transportation help, perhaps — can soon bring the school’s other half back.

The wildfires, of course, have left many families in dire straits — any range of housing, job and transit uncertainties — and with valid concerns about health and environmental safety. With many parents and teachers worried about toxic debris and ash not far from the Lahaina schools, it’s critical that the departments of Education and Health continue robust air-quality monitoring.

There’s reassurance in knowing that classrooms now have fans and air filters to be turned on should undue air particulates be detected. And a new air-quality protocol has been created to guide campus actions: a six-level index based on air readings, ranging from the current “good” of normal operations, to hazardous conditions that would close schools.

Also new, to address community concerns: a secondary emergency access route for the three Lahaina campuses to quickly exit the area in the event of a mass evacuation.

Further, the DOE seems diligent in anticipating mental-health support needs, adding some two dozen counselors onto Lahaina campuses, for students and faculty to access. Behavioral counseling must continue, as students may have difficulty focusing on learning, and may need more time than usual to master new skills and concepts throughout the year.

Educators will need to carefully balance empathy with academic rigor. Re-enrolling more keiki into school is imperative, as is guarding against absenteeism. In assessing the educational disruption caused by the COVID pandemic, an analysis by the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers found that absenteeism was responsible for 27% of the drop in fourth-grade reading scores on the 2022 national assessment and 45% of the decline in math.

Keeping students on-task and engaged will be vital. As Lahaina struggles to rise from the ashes, the last thing anyone wants is to see students struggling, more than they already have, due to lack of education.