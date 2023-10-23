comscore Film studio measure gets city, state support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Film studio measure gets city, state support

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 18 A state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos theater is part of facilities at the University of Hawaii Academy for Creative Media on its West Oahu campus.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOV. 18

    A state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos theater is part of facilities at the University of Hawaii Academy for Creative Media on its West Oahu campus.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Andrew Kawano

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Andrew Kawano

Introduced by Council member Augie Tulba, the measure would provide greater real property tax incentives for eligible film studio facilities to move here — for those willing to spend at least $100 million toward local improvements. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 13-19, 2023

Scroll Up