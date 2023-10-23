comscore Toxic runoff could threaten reefs off Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Toxic runoff could threaten reefs off Lahaina

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Bolstered by a $200,000 National Science Foundation rapid-response grant, a team of UH researchers is gearing up to sample the coral reefs near Lahaina to assess the impact of toxic ash from the fire. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Oct. 13-19, 2023

Scroll Up