How Hawaii players fared in Week 7 of the NFL

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker in the win over the Bills, getting in on three tackles (two solo) on defense and one on a kickoff in the fourth quarter. Read more

