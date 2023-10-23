Scoreboard – October 23, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

GOLF

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

College men and women: HPU Shark Shootout, first and second rounds, 7 a.m. at Mauna Lani Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym.

OIA girls White Division I: Tournament, semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Moanalua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.

OIA girls White Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Aiea at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Anuenue vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Waipahu.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH: Mel Matsumura Team Baker Challenge, Day 1, 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

GOLF

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, second round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

College men and women: HPU Shark Shootout, final round, TIME TBD at Mauna Lani Golf Course.

SOCCER

PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity II/III girls: Tournament, Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

OIA girls White: Division I Tournament, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at Kalani.

OIA girls White Division II: Tournament, final, Aiea/Castle winner vs. Anuenue/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Kailua.

WATER POLO

ILH, Boys Varsity I: Tournament. Play-in game: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

ILH, Boys Varsity II: Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou.

FOOTBALL

UH schedule

(Record 2-6, 0-3 MWC)

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37

Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20

Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17

Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L 42-21

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching

Complex

!—Mountain West game

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

Saturday

From Pahala, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. Richard Uyesugi 238.098 36.70

2. Ivan Endo 226.245 36.20

3. Joe Patinio 228.349 35.75

4. Ken Lum Lee 231.344 34.76

5. Stan George 219.467 34.02

Volleyball

PacWest Women

Sunday

No. 16 Chaminade def. Westmont 25-18, 25-17, 25-21

Running

2023 OIA JV Cross Country Championships

Saturday

At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu

Regional Park

Boys

1. Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo 17:54.05

2. Dallin Kilton, Pearl City 18:03.66

3. Stephen Kozuma, Radford 18:03.90

4. Jackson Marshall, Radford 18:34.63

5. Hoshio Oyama, Mililani 18:43.53

6. Owen Carroll, Kahuku 18:59.93

7. Mason Nuttall, Kalani 19:01.09

8. William Howard, Mililani 19:12.84

9. Marcus Li, Kalani 19:13.10

10. Kal-El McCall, Radford 19:15.84

Girls

1. Liv Delgado, Kailua 22:00.53

2. Devon Hall, Roosevelt 22:28.48

3. Caitlin Fisher, Radford 22:47.05

4. Elysse Burgoyne, Waialua 23:04.89

5. Aaliyah Morales, Mililani 23:14.17

6. Naiema Albritton, Moanalua 23:14.64

7. Brylie Crawford, Radford 24:03.26

8. Joie Low, Kalaheo 24:08.99

9. Madeleine Villar, Mililani 24:33.80

10. Nina LoPresti, Aiea 24:40.55