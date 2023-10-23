Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – October 23, 2023 Today Updated 9:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course. College men and women: HPU Shark Shootout, first and second rounds, 7 a.m. at Mauna Lani Golf Course. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gym. OIA girls White Division I: Tournament, semifinals, Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m. at Moanalua; Moanalua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m. OIA girls White Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Aiea at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Anuenue vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Waipahu. TUESDAY BOWLING ILH: Mel Matsumura Team Baker Challenge, Day 1, 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. GOLF College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational, second round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course. College men and women: HPU Shark Shootout, final round, TIME TBD at Mauna Lani Golf Course. SOCCER PacWest: Westmont vs. Hawaii Pacific. Men at 4:30 p.m.; Women at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH, Varsity II/III girls: Tournament, Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. OIA girls White: Division I Tournament, final, Kapolei/Kahuku winner vs. Moanalua/Mililani winner, 5:30 p.m. at Kalani. OIA girls White Division II: Tournament, final, Aiea/Castle winner vs. Anuenue/Pearl City winner, 5:30 p.m. at Kailua. WATER POLO ILH, Boys Varsity I: Tournament. Play-in game: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. ILH, Boys Varsity II: Tournament. Third place, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Games at Punahou. FOOTBALL UH schedule (Record 2-6, 0-3 MWC) Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt L, 28-35 Sept. 1 vs. Stanford L, 24-37 Saturday vs. Albany W, 31-20 Sept. 16 at Oregon L, 55-10 Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. W, 20-17 Sept. 30 at UNLV! L, 44-20 Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! L, 41-34 Oct. 21 at New Mexico! L 42-21 Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m. Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m. Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m. All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex !—Mountain West game Pigeon Racing Oahu Invitational Flyers Saturday From Pahala, Hawaii Island to Oahu TOP 5 MILES MPH 1. Richard Uyesugi 238.098 36.70 2. Ivan Endo 226.245 36.20 3. Joe Patinio 228.349 35.75 4. Ken Lum Lee 231.344 34.76 5. Stan George 219.467 34.02 Volleyball PacWest Women Sunday No. 16 Chaminade def. Westmont 25-18, 25-17, 25-21 Running 2023 OIA JV Cross Country Championships Saturday At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park Boys 1. Clarence Loomis, Kalaheo 17:54.05 2. Dallin Kilton, Pearl City 18:03.66 3. Stephen Kozuma, Radford 18:03.90 4. Jackson Marshall, Radford 18:34.63 5. Hoshio Oyama, Mililani 18:43.53 6. Owen Carroll, Kahuku 18:59.93 7. Mason Nuttall, Kalani 19:01.09 8. William Howard, Mililani 19:12.84 9. Marcus Li, Kalani 19:13.10 10. Kal-El McCall, Radford 19:15.84 Girls 1. Liv Delgado, Kailua 22:00.53 2. Devon Hall, Roosevelt 22:28.48 3. Caitlin Fisher, Radford 22:47.05 4. Elysse Burgoyne, Waialua 23:04.89 5. Aaliyah Morales, Mililani 23:14.17 6. Naiema Albritton, Moanalua 23:14.64 7. Brylie Crawford, Radford 24:03.26 8. Joie Low, Kalaheo 24:08.99 9. Madeleine Villar, Mililani 24:33.80 10. Nina LoPresti, Aiea 24:40.55 Previous Story Wahine lose to Cal Poly, but head to Big West Soccer Championship Next Story Television and radio – October 23, 2023