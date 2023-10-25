Letter: Extended building fire hazard in Wailuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I live on Maui. My wife and I own a small concrete office building in Wailuku. Recently the owner of the building next door made a “termite sandwich” and extended his building to join ours with siding. This represents an extreme fire hazard.

I contacted the previous and current mayors, the fire department (twice), and the building department (three times).

Finally, the fire inspector looked at the situation and laughed. That was it. Pray for rain.

David Brown

Wailuku

