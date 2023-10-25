Editorial | Letters Letter: Extended building fire hazard in Wailuku Oct. 25, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I live on Maui. My wife and I own a small concrete office building in Wailuku. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I live on Maui. My wife and I own a small concrete office building in Wailuku. Recently the owner of the building next door made a “termite sandwich” and extended his building to join ours with siding. This represents an extreme fire hazard. I contacted the previous and current mayors, the fire department (twice), and the building department (three times). Finally, the fire inspector looked at the situation and laughed. That was it. Pray for rain. David Brown Wailuku EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Curb abuse cases involving police Next Story Off The News: Mystery lingers in Ireland case