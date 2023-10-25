Letter: Honolulu drivers show courteous behavior

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My wife and I visited Honolulu eight years ago and enjoyed the experience so much we decided to return to celebrate her birthday this year. Read more

My wife and I visited Honolulu eight years ago and enjoyed the experience so much we decided to return to celebrate her birthday this year. We are very keen cyclists and do so in our home city of London in England. I can guarantee that compared to there, the car drivers here in Honolulu are an absolute joy to share the road with.

They adhere to the speed limits, respect our space in the road and wait when we wish to go straight ahead whilst they wish to turn right.

Yes, I have noticed some with bad behavior, such as using their mobile phones when driving or with loud music playing that might impair their concentration. However, I would never label them as a cohort with a low level of courteous behavior. If anything, I would encourage more locals and tourists to get on their bicycles and enjoy Honolulu in that fashion. What better way to experience a city, help the environment and keep fit and healthy in the process.

Raymond Kinsella

London

