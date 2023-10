Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Right of vengeance?

The United States must distinguish Israel from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While he claims Hamas has vowed to destroy Israel, Netanyahu has made no secret that he wants all Palestinians out of Israel.

The recent bloody breakout from the prison that he has made into Gaza was so horrific because his administration was totally incompetent in the defense of Israel. So he makes up for being unable to protect his citizens by killing or driving out millions.

No more aid must go to Netanyahu, at least until there is a cease-fire and an investigation into why his actual defense was so incompetent.

Self-defense is one thing, vengeance quite another.

Vince Giambalvo

St. Louis Heights

