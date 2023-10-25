Letter: Reverse directions of Pensacola, Piikoi

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One of the worst traffic bottlenecks in Honolulu occurs daily at the Lunalilo off-ramp from H-1 westbound, and from Piikoi Street to get to the on-ramp for H-1 westbound.

The problem is that Piikoi Street and Pensacola Street are both one-way — the wrong way.

Traffic coming off H-1 has to cross over traffic trying to get on H-1, causing a terrible traffic jam. Reversing Piikoi would allow off-bound traffic to immediately turn left to get into town with no interference. Reversing Pensacola would allow traffic entering the freeway to immediately turn left with no interference.

Who designed this mess? It’s all kapakahi. Reversing the two one-way streets may cause a little confusion at first, but then having smooth-flowing traffic will be well worth it.

Dan Fox

Kuliouou

