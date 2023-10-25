comscore Letter: Reverse directions of Pensacola, Piikoi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Reverse directions of Pensacola, Piikoi

  • Oct. 25, 2023

One of the worst traffic bottlenecks in Honolulu occurs daily at the Luna- lilo off-ramp from H-1 westbound, and from Piikoi Street to get to the on-ramp for H-1 westbound. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Curb abuse cases involving police
Next Story
Off The News: Mystery lingers in Ireland case

Scroll Up