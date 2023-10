Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s only Week 2 of Red Hill’s massive defueling, but there’s some comfort in knowing that Week 1 went well. Read more

It’s only Week 2 of Red Hill’s massive defueling, but there’s some comfort in knowing that Week 1 went well. Already, Joint Task Force-Red Hill has removed more than 27.6 million gallons of fuel from the World War II-era, 20-tank underground facility. This week, fuel is to be transferred to two merchant tankers.

On top of defueling, eyes also should be kept on reports that came in Wednesday from 12 users of Navy water, about symptoms they attributed to tap-water exposure. Rapid screening tests did not detect petroleum, though, and the Navy is expediting additional laboratory tests — under state Health Department oversight, of course.