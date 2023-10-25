Off The News: Starting over on ambulance contract

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

American Medical Response remains in the driver’s seat as ambulance service provider for Maui and Kauai counties, after successfully protesting a contract award to competitor Falck Northwest Corp.

Objections hinged on the fact that the new contract did not require a paramedic equipped with advanced life support equipment on board for every ride, as is currently guaranteed — and as county paramedics would prefer. That change should have required a more extensive contract process, state Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink found, rescinding the state’s $91 million award to Falck. Instead, the state will start its procurement process over.