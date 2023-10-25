comscore Off The News: Starting over on ambulance contract | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Starting over on ambulance contract

  • Oct. 25, 2023

American Medical Response remains in the driver’s seat as ambulance service provider for Maui and Kauai counties, after successfully protesting a contract award to competitor Falck Northwest Corp. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Curb abuse cases involving police
Next Story
Off The News: Mystery lingers in Ireland case

Scroll Up