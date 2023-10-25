comscore Big Island detective detained ex-boyfriend ahead of arrest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Island detective detained ex-boyfriend ahead of arrest

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE Mitchell Kanehailua Jr.

    COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE

    Mitchell Kanehailua Jr.

A 41-year-old Hawaii Police Department detective drew her gun Sunday as her 57-year-old ex-boyfriend, a retired assistant police chief, tried to break into her home, according to state court documents. Read more

