Impaired-driving arrests on Oahu top 1,500

As of Oct. 3 there were 1,574 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, compared with 1,587 at the same time in 2022, HPD reported.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving on Oahu so far this year, and Honolulu police urge the public to practice safe partying this holiday season.

Forty-three people have died in traffic incidents on Oahu through Saturday.

The remainder of the month and the end of the year include popular celebrations surrounding Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. In December, thousands of college students and former residents return home to visit with family.

“Should you attend a holiday gathering, plan ahead how you will get home safely. Consider using a designated driver, ride-share, or stay overnight,” said Maj. Stason Tanaka, head of HPD’s Traffic Division. “If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, please call 911 to report it. If you have a friend or family member about to drive impaired, help them to make arrangements to get home safely. It will be the greatest gift you give.”

HPD will be setting up random impaired-driver checkpoints from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

The checkpoints will be conducted at unannounced times and locations around Oahu during that time frame, HPD said, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.