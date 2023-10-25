Hawaii News Impaired-driving arrests on Oahu top 1,500 By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com Oct. 25, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As of Oct. 3 there were 1,574 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, compared with 1,587 at the same time in 2022, HPD reported. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. More than 1,500 people have been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving on Oahu so far this year, and Honolulu police urge the public to practice safe partying this holiday season. As of Oct. 3 there were 1,574 arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, compared with 1,587 at the same time in 2022, HPD reported. Forty-three people have died in traffic incidents on Oahu through Saturday. The remainder of the month and the end of the year include popular celebrations surrounding Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. In December, thousands of college students and former residents return home to visit with family. “Should you attend a holiday gathering, plan ahead how you will get home safely. Consider using a designated driver, ride-share, or stay overnight,” said Maj. Stason Tanaka, head of HPD’s Traffic Division. “If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, please call 911 to report it. If you have a friend or family member about to drive impaired, help them to make arrangements to get home safely. It will be the greatest gift you give.” HPD will be setting up random impaired-driver checkpoints from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. The checkpoints will be conducted at unannounced times and locations around Oahu during that time frame, HPD said, as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to reduce traffic injuries and deaths. Previous Story Hawaii developers pay to settle Fair Housing Act violation claims Next Story Scoreboard - Oct. 25, 2023