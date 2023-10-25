Kokua Line: Must I be in college for state internship?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I saw a TV commercial last weekend about job internships for adults, either with the state labor department or through the department — I’m not sure. It said you don’t have to be in college to apply and that it could possibly lead to a full-time job. It mentioned a website but I didn’t catch it. Can you find out?

Answer: Go to labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/intern to learn more about two paid internship programs available through the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Workforce Development Division. Both are accepting applications, said Bill Kunstman, DLIR spokesperson, although he wasn’t aware of public service announcements airing on TV at the moment. So we can’t be sure this is what you’re looking for, but both programs do fit your general description.

>> Hele Imua is a 12-week internship program with the state of Hawaii that provides “eligible candidates exposure to various high-demand occupations in state government that may transition into gainful employment within Hawaii’s labor market.” Applicants must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent; must be citizens, nationals or permanent resident aliens of the United States, or eligible under federal law for unrestricted employment in the United States; and must be able to pass a criminal history record clearance.

>> QUEST Internship Program, funded by the federal Quality Jobs, Equity Strategy, and Training Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant, helps laid-off workers and other eligible participants gain training and work experience for high-quality jobs, especially in growing and critical industries. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and fall into at least one of the following categories: were fired or quit a job to take care of family member or because of unsafe working conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remain unemployed; worked fewer than 30 hours a week for the past four weeks; had no paid work in their area of training, education or certification for the past 26 weeks; retired or separated from military service within the past 36 months; were formerly incarcerated; were laid off due to lack of work or company closure; are self-employed and earned 25% less income over the past six months.

The aforementioned website has a link to the online application form prospective interns submit to be considered for either internship program.

Q: Is the prescription drug disposal this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023?

A: Yes, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island. For details, go to dea.gov/takebackday or ag.hawaii.gov.

The city’s approach to stray cats is not working! My neighborhood is overrun. The urine stench everywhere, the screeching during mating season, the killing of birds — it’s too much! Feral cats cause more trouble than feral chickens! — A reader

(Note: Honolulu’s municipal government supports the Trap-Neuter-Return-Manage approach to feral cats and does not have a “cat catching” program, as many readers have asked. Under TNRM, cat colony caregivers and other people trap free-­roaming cats, have them spayed/neutered and return them to where they were found. Read more at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/free- roaming-cat-management.)

Many thanks to the fellow bibliophile who went out his way to pull out a book for me from a bottom shelf at Barnes & Noble. It was one of those situations where I knew if I reached down that low, I might not get back up (I’m in my 80s and have back trouble), and he seemed to instinctively realize that I wanted something that was out of reach. This was a fellow customer. I am sorry I didn’t get his name, but he did express his love of reading, as did I. He did me a big favor that day and helped me keep up my favorite hobby. — A reader

