Panel is urged to restore West Maui stream flows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Panel is urged to restore West Maui stream flows

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kauaula resident Danny Palakiko, who also spoke at the meeting.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kehau Kealoha-Franco, 17, from King Kekaulike High School (Ke Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Kekaulike), wept while testifying at Tuesday’s meeting of the state Water Commission in Wailuku.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Lahaina student Lehina Balagso, 12, testified Tuesday at the state Water Commission meeting. Balagso, along with about 40 other students, was there to urge the commission to listen to West Maui residents about future water use in their community.

The largely Native Hawaiian audience told the commission that restoring stream flows not only is important to bring back aquatic life and support cultural practices, but to protect homes from wildfires. Read more

