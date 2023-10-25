comscore Shawn Schweitzer cleared in 1991 Dana Ireland attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Shawn Schweitzer cleared in 1991 Dana Ireland attack

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  • HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD VIA AP Shawn Schweitzer is embraced by an unidentified woman in Hilo Circuit Court on May 9, 2000, following his sentencing by Judge Rikki May Amano.

    HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD VIA AP

    Shawn Schweitzer is embraced by an unidentified woman in Hilo Circuit Court on May 9, 2000, following his sentencing by Judge Rikki May Amano.

Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota granted a stipulation Monday by the state and the defense that allowed Schweitzer to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his conviction. Read more

