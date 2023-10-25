comscore State House members to tour Lahaina’s Mala Wharf | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

State House members to tour Lahaina’s Mala Wharf

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the state House Finance Committee plan to visit Lahaina’s Mala Wharf on Thursday after the state’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation opened the wharf to recreational vessel operators Oct. 14.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the state House Finance Committee plan to visit Lahaina’s Mala Wharf on Thursday after the state’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation opened the wharf to recreational vessel operators Oct. 14.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A residential checkpoint is manned by the Hawaii Army National Guard near the Mala ramp entry at Front and Ala Moana streets in Lahaina.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A residential checkpoint is manned by the Hawaii Army National Guard near the Mala ramp entry at Front and Ala Moana streets in Lahaina.

Members of the state House Finance Committee plan to visit Maui’s Soil & Water Conservation District today and Lahaina’s Mala Wharf on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii developers pay to settle Fair Housing Act violation claims
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 25, 2023

Scroll Up