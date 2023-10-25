State House members to tour Lahaina’s Mala Wharf

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the state House Finance Committee plan to visit Lahaina’s Mala Wharf on Thursday after the state’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation opened the wharf to recreational vessel operators Oct. 14.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A residential checkpoint is manned by the Hawaii Army National Guard near the Mala ramp entry at Front and Ala Moana streets in Lahaina.