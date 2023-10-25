Dave Reardon: If you’re late to a Hawaii game, you’re not missing much
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Oct. 25, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii takes to the field prior to the game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Oct. 14.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree