The PacWest named Chaminade libero Hula Crisostomo its Defender of the Week on Tuesday.

Crisostomo, a graduate transfer and Moanalua graduate, totalled 60 digs in victories over Biola, Fresno Pacific and Westmont. The Silverswords were named the PacWest Team of the Week.

Crisostomo leads the PacWest with 4.95 digs per set for Chaminade, which is 22-2 and ranked No. 15 in the AVCA/Taraflex Division II poll.

5 UH sailors make ITA All-Academic team

Five Hawaii sailors made the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s All-Academic Team, announced Tuesday.

Kelsie Grant, Owen Lahr, Taylor Ledgerwood, Trey Summers and Mercy Tangredi were honored for their accomplishments on the water and in the classroom.

To be eligible, sailors must be a junior or senior who participated in seven regattas during the season and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Lahr and Grant earned the distinction for the second consecutive year.

UH’s Jonglikit tied for fourth at Kapolei

Hawaii’s Focus Jonglikit is tied for fourth at 1-under-par 143 after Tuesday’s second round of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Jonglikit shot a 72 on Tuesday and is four strokes behind leader Rosie Belsham of Baylor.

The Rainbow Wahine, who shot a second-round 592, are in seventh. Baylor leads the 16-team event at 569.

The final round starts at 9 a.m. today.

Hilo men finish sixth at Sharks Shootout

The Hawaii Hilo men’s golf team shot a 297 on Tuesday to finish sixth at the Hawaii Pacific Sharks Shootout at Mauna Lani Golf Course.

The Vulcans finished at 10-over-par 874 in the 17-team event. HPU was 10th at 883 and Chaminade finished 13th at 899. Texas Permian Basin won with an 853.

The top local finishers were HPU’s Shion Suzuki and Hilo’s Junsu Im, who were among those tied for 12th at 1-under 215. Chaminade’s highest finisher was Jack Yeager (T34, 222).

Cal State Dominguez Hills’ Francis Bautista took medalist honors with a 207.