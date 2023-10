Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Football

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns in 31-29 victory over Central Florida.

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Led the Bruins with six tackles (four solo) and broke up a pass in a 42-7 win over Stanford.

>> Duke Clemens (Punahou), UCLA: Started on the offensive line and helped the Bruins collect 503 total yards with 32 first downs in a 42-7 win over Stanford.

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: Collected eight tackles, three of them solo, and his first career sack in the Cardinal’s 42-7 loss to UCLA. He hit the quarterback twice for the second straight week after not getting home in his first five college games.

>> Alaka’i Gilman (Punahou), Stanford: Had six tackles, three of them solo, in the 42-7 loss to UCLA.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), UNLV: Threw for 353 yards on 36 attempts without an interception in the 25-23 win over Colorado State. He was 4-for-4 for 50 yards on the final drive to set up the winning field goal, moving the Rebels 56 yards in 40 seconds. UNLV is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Michigan State. He has 10 receiving touchdowns this season, which is tied for second in the nation behind LSU’s Brian Thomas (11).

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Went 15-for-20 for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Utah State. He also carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards. It was the first time the Spartans beat the Aggies in 10 tries.

>> Hale Motu’apuaka (Punahou), Utah State: Was in on a season-best six tackles, three of them solo, and a tackle for loss in the 42-21 loss to San Jose State. He played in his 53rd game for the school, tying for sixth on the program’s career list. The Aggies have four more games scheduled before the Mountain West Championship and bowl season, which would put him tied for second with Jordan Nathan, two games shy of Demytrick Ali’ifua’s 59.

>> Junior Wily (Saint Louis), Wagner: Had eight tackles, three solo, and a pass breakup in a 17-3 loss to Central Connecticut State.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Dished out a career-high 22 assists in a win over Idaho and added nine digs to nearly secure her second double-double. She also served up a career-best five aces.

>> Hana Aiana (Moanalua), Jacksonville State: Collected seven blocks in a split of two matches against New Mexico State, earning 12 kills and contributing 16.5 points.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Dished out 23 assists and had 10 digs in a loss to American for her first double-double of the month.

>> Tessa Onaga (‘Iolani), Northeastern: Tied her career high with 13 digs in a loss to Campbell and then raised it to 15 the next night in another sweep by the Camels.

>> Kalena Vaivai (King Kekaulike), Oral Roberts: Dished out 29 assists with nine digs in a loss to Omaha while adding four kills and four blocks. Her streak of double-figure assists ended at 23 two nights later when she was limited to seven in a loss to North Dakota State. She is averaging 7.97 assists per match this year after a 6.87 mark last season.

>> Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou), Quinnipiac: Had 20 digs in a win over Canisius, her most since the season opener in August. She has had double figures in digs in successive matches for the first time this season.

>> Heipua Tautua’a (Waianae), San Diego State: Came up with 20 digs in a win over Boise State and then came back two days later to collect 11 digs with six kills and three blocks in a loss to Utah State.

>> Mari Lawton (‘Iolani), San Jose State: Had a career-high seven blocks to go with four kills in a loss to New Mexico State.

>> Nive Tuileta (Le Jardin), Santa Clara: Tied her season high with four aces in a loss to San Francisco while contributing 17 digs. She had 20 assists two nights later in a loss to Pacific to run her streak of double figures to 80. She is seventh on the school’s list for career assists with 2,795.

>> Erin Goya (Mid-Pacific), Seattle: Had 17 digs in a loss to Grand Canyon three days after she had 18 in a loss to Cal Baptist. It is the first time in her career she has had double figures in digs in successive contests. She also added a career-high three assists against the Lopes.

>> Sina Uluave (Punahou), Southern Methodist: Dug up a season-high 26 shots in a win over Rice while adding seven assists. The previous day, she had 13 digs in the win over the Owls. She had double figures in digs in 15 straight matches.

>> Tara DeSa (Kamehameha), California: Had 25 digs in a win over Oregon State two days after having only four in a loss to Oregon to stop her streak of double figures in the category at 10. She earned her 1,195th dig with the program, passing Holly McPeak for eighth on the program’s career list. DeSa still had a positive come out of the loss, as she served up a career-high four aces.

>> Siena DeCambra (Baldwin), Louisiana: Piled up 47 assists and 20 digs with six aces in a win over Old Dominion. She had 35 assists and nine digs in a loss to the Monarchs two nights before.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland-Baltimore County: Racked up her second triple-double of the season in a sweep of Binghamton in a battle for first place in the America East. Miller finished with 11 kills on .476 hitting, 21 assists and 11 digs. She had six kills and six assists in the final set. She missed another triple-double three days later, putting up eight kills, 20 assists and nine digs (including the 1,000th of her career) in a win over Bryant.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Put up a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs in a loss to South Dakota State, her first double-double in two weeks. She also had three of her team’s seven aces in the loss.

>> Aleeyah Galdeira (Kamehameha), North Texas: led her team with 19 assists in a win over South Florida.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had a career-high and program-record nine aces and 29.5 points in a win over Gonzaga. She pounded down 20 kills with a .514 hitting percentage and had 16 digs. Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii) led the Pilots with four blocks.

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Had a season high 13 digs against TCU as the Longhorns won their ninth straight match.

>> Shelby Capllonch (Damien), Utah State: Had season highs of 15 digs and four blocks in a win over San Diego State, adding nine kills. She had a double-double of 19 kills and 12 digs two days earlier in a win over UNLV, where she spent the first three years of her college career. She became the first outside hitter in more than a year to be named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts.

>> Marley Roe (Kamehameha), Utah Tech: The freshman had career highs of 39 assists and 17 digs in a loss to Stephen F. Austin, the second double-double of her young career. She came back two days later to put up 31 assists in a win over Texas Arlington.

SOCCER

>> Jena Johannes (Maui), New Mexico State: The defender started and played all 90 minutes in a scoreless draw with Sam Houston. She has played every minute of her team’s past six matches, giving up only three goals in that span.

>> Lexi Davis (Moanalua), Seattle: Saw action in goal for shutouts over Southern Utah and Utah Tech despite sitting on the bench since August. She faced five shots and made three saves in 33 minutes.

>> Jourdyn Curran (Campbell), Seattle: Was named the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week two weeks ago and has kept up that standard, helping the Redhawks to four straight shutouts. Her team hasn’t allowed multiple goals with her on the pitch since Sept. 21 against Grand Canyon, a streak of eight matches.

>> Aislynn Crowder (Mililani), UC Irvine: Scored the first goal of her career two weeks ago in a win over UC Riverside, a game winner on her 11th shot on goal over 51 matches. Her tally came on a penalty kick with a minute to go.

>>Alisha Maake (Campbell), North Dakota: Played all 90 minutes of a 3-3 draw with Denver, she has played every minute of her team’s past five matches.

>> Nicole Olanda (Aiea), Utah Valley: Assisted on goals in wins over Utah Tech and Southern Utah, the second time she has earned a point in back-to-back matches. The Wolverines have pitched three straight shutouts with Olanda on the field and have not allowed multiple goals with her in the lineup since August.