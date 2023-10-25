comscore State Open Division title game to be at UH’s Ching Complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

State Open Division title game to be at UH’s Ching Complex

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Oct. 25, 2023
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford throws the football against the Punahou Buffanblu during the Open Division championship on Nov. 25 at Mililani High School.

    Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford throws the football against the Punahou Buffanblu during the Open Division championship on Nov. 25 at Mililani High School.

An agreement in principle is in place to hold the state high school football Open Division championship game at the University of Hawaii’s Ching Complex on Nov. 24. A contract will be signed next week, officials told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

