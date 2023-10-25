State Open Division title game to be at UH’s Ching Complex
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Oct. 25, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku quarterback Waika Crawford throws the football against the Punahou Buffanblu during the Open Division championship on Nov. 25 at Mililani High School.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree