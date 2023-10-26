Waiahole Poi Factory opens 2nd location at Windward Mall

The Waiahole Poi Factory, a popular Hawaiian eatery in Heeia, has opened a new location at Windward Mall’s food court.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday at the mall’s Koolau Paina Food Court, with traditional poi-pounding demonstrations and giveaways. The factory occupies nearly 600 square feet near the main mall entrance next to Big City Diner.

“We are delighted to welcome and extend a warm aloha to Waiahole Poi Factory,” said Cesar Topacio, vice president and senior general manager of Windward Mall, in a news release. “This beloved eatery holds a special place in our community’s heart, and we take pride in championing a locally owned business rooted in the rich history of Heʻeia.”

The Waiahaole Poi Factory has been a popular stop for locals and visitors alike in Heeia for Hawaiian plate lunches, freshly pounded poi, and its signature dessert, Sweet Lady of Waiahole — warm kulolo topped with haupia ice cream.

Waiahole Poi Factory was initially constructed in 1905 as a poi factory processing kalo from surrounding lands. In 1971, it transitioned into an art gallery and incubator for Native Hawaiian artisans under the ownership of Keliko Hoe’s parents, Charlene and Calvin Hoe.

Then in the 1980s, the kitchen and factory were refurbished to resume poi production, and served as a culinary incubator for the Waiahole community until about 2009. Then it sold hand-pounded poi and a menu of Hawaiian food inspired by dishes eaten at a traditional luau.

Last year, the business won Kamehameha Schools’ Mahi‘ai Match-Up agricultural business plan contest.

Popular menu items include plates featuring beef luau, squid luau, chicken long rice, kalua pig, and laulau, which are served with rice or poi, lomi salmon and haupia.

The Waiahole Poi Factory will be open at the mall 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.