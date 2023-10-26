Column: Increase access to fresh produce for the food insecure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Safe and healthy food is a fundamental human right, much like clean air and water. We can’t survive without it, and we should all have access to it. Healthy meals nourish our minds, fuel our bodies and are fundamental to our ability to thrive. However, the grim reality is that 1 in 6 people in Hawaii contends with food insecurity daily. For these individuals and families, fresh produce is often the first casualty when grocery budgets are stretched thin.

As a society, we must recognize the moral imperative of ensuring that everyone has sufficient access to nutritious food, regardless of their financial situation. To that end, we are committed to being the beacon of hope for those experiencing hunger. Seeing so many in Hawaii — including far too many of our keiki and our kupuna — struggle to access this basic human right only strengthens our resolve to ensure all in our communities have the healthy foods they need to thrive.

Our strategy revolves around enhancing access to nutritious foods, investing in local agriculture, and celebrating culturally meaningful sustenance while bolstering education on nutrition within the communities we serve.

More than a quarter of the food that Hawai‘i Foodbank distributes is fresh produce. We are proud of these efforts, made possible through collaborations such as our “Farm to Foodbank” produce purchasing program initiated through a partnership with the Hawaii Farm Bureau in 2020. This innovative program has helped to facilitate the supply of healthy, locally produced foods to families in need while also diminishing food waste, bolstering the local economy, and nurturing agriculture in the region.

The Farm to Foodbank program has already distributed more than 7 million pounds of fresh, locally grown produce while directly supporting more than 40 local farms and food hubs.

It is unacceptable that fresh produce is often perceived as a luxury beyond reach. The reality is that the lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables exacerbates the health disparities already evident in our communities, particularly among those most vulnerable. When nutritious food is unaffordable or inaccessible, the only option is cheaper, processed alternatives that can lead to long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

The impact of this access gap reverberates across our society. It perpetuates the cycle of poverty and ill-health, leading to increased healthcare costs and undermining the overall well-being of our community.

To truly overcome this challenge, we must adopt a multipronged approach. First, we need to expand existing initiatives like the Farm to Foodbank program, fostering partnerships with local farms, nonprofits and community organizations. By increasing the availability of fresh produce, we can diminish the impact of hunger on our ohana, ensuring that families do not have to compromise on nutrition.

Additionally, we must emphasize the importance of nutrition education, not just as a one-time initiative but as an ongoing effort to empower individuals and families with the knowledge and skills to make healthy choices.

Moreover, it is imperative that policymakers and businesses collaborate to address the systemic issues that contribute to food insecurity. This involves advocating for fair wages, supporting affordable housing, and addressing the root causes of poverty. Ultimately, solving the problem of food insecurity requires a comprehensive approach that combines immediate relief with long-term, sustainable solutions.

The pandemic and the Maui wildfires have shown us that in times of crisis, we can come together to address pressing challenges. It’s time to apply that same spirit of unity and determination to eliminate food insecurity in Hawaii. By increasing access to fresh produce, supporting our local food systems, and addressing the underlying causes of hunger, we can create a healthier, more resilient, and thriving future for all.

Amy Miller Marvin is president/CEO of Hawai‘i Foodbank.