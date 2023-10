Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wholeheartedly support City Council Chairman Tommy Waters on the need to examine the shoreline in front of Waikiki hotels every four years (“Waikiki hoteliers, industry resist sea level legislation,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 24). Read more

With global warming, we already have seen the approaching ocean and infringement on beaches. Waikiki is a major tourism area that could be a major taxpayer liability if preparations are not made for a future of undeniable rising ocean waters and encroachment on our island beaches, the current trend now observable globally.

Hawaii needs to take a proactive stand, knowing the facts and seeing the North Shore of Oahu being battered. Let’s not dilly-dally. Let’s start planning now for what we need to do to protect visitors and Waikiki, rather than at the last minute. We can see the handwriting on the wall. What are we waiting for?

Lena Tanaka

Hawaii Kai

