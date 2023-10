Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m not sure if it is legal, but with all the new jobs that might be forthcoming after the tragic Lahaina fire, can employers support the hiring and training of locals, especially kanaka maoli, and locals who lost their jobs due to the fires? Read more

I’m not sure if it is legal, but with all the new jobs that might be forthcoming after the tragic Lahaina fire, can employers support the hiring and training of locals, especially kanaka maoli, and locals who lost their jobs due to the fires?

I have read on social media about many mainland individuals talking about applying for upcoming jobs on Maui. Most are construction positions, and they talk about wanting to move to Maui for job opportunities. Many of these job seekers talk about moving here without prior housing arrangements, looking to “help Maui.”

This is the perfect time to hire and train locals for all new positions offered. Many of us who previously worked in the tourism industry could now get trained in jobs that offer a better future for ourselves and our ohana. It also would keep more housing for locals, instead of adding outside workers who would need housing.

Lizette Haneberg

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter