Sports are great! They develop team spirit, leadership qualities and physical prowess.

However, they are not the only game in town. Hawaii has an exciting arts scene, with fabulous plays, concerts, art exhibitions and cultural events. How about we devote one page a day in this paper, Monday through Friday, to local arts?

You simply invite arts organizations to send in stories. Arts people are creative by definition and the stories they would send in about a new opera, an exciting local artist, an innovative exhibition, would be interesting to read.

Our news is full of stories about winners and losers: who will win or lose this or that election, this or that war? The arts are a step back from that mindset.

They are good for the economy (nobody goes to New York City to watch the stock market), but most important, they are good for the soul, especially during these challenging times.

Lynne Johnson

Makiki Heights

