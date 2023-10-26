Letter: Reduce costs of running low-ridership rail system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Living in Aiea, I’ve observed the Skyline rail system at various times of the day. Read more

Living in Aiea, I’ve observed the Skyline rail system at various times of the day. Never once have I seen it with more than a handful of passengers; more often it is just one or two folks riding in the four-car train.

Wouldn’t reducing the number of cars result in lower operation and maintenance costs, less electricity used for fewer cars, less wear and tear on the rails and cars, and more?

Engaged rail management should be matching resources to ridership. I realize the savings would be little compared to the $10 billion price of construction, but every little bit would help our already overtaxed populace.

Clyde Kamimoto

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter