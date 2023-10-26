Editorial | Letters Letter: Reduce costs of running low-ridership rail system Oct. 26, 2023 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Living in Aiea, I’ve observed the Skyline rail system at various times of the day. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Living in Aiea, I’ve observed the Skyline rail system at various times of the day. Never once have I seen it with more than a handful of passengers; more often it is just one or two folks riding in the four-car train. Wouldn’t reducing the number of cars result in lower operation and maintenance costs, less electricity used for fewer cars, less wear and tear on the rails and cars, and more? Engaged rail management should be matching resources to ridership. I realize the savings would be little compared to the $10 billion price of construction, but every little bit would help our already overtaxed populace. Clyde Kamimoto Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Netanyahu a failure; don’t give him support Next Story Off The News: Impaired-driver checkpoints going up