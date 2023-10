Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang was hired, I really wished that being a local boy, he would succeed and bring the Warrior football back to its glory days. Read more

Unfortunately, there have been a very tough two seasons. I’m no football analyst, but it appears that Chang needs to recruit better defensive and offensive linemen. With the exception of linebackers coach Chris Brown, Chang may need to replace some his position coaches and maybe the defensive coordinator.

Fans are in love with the run-and-shoot. But without the run, the opponents are flooding the passing zones and our defense is having a difficult time stopping the opposition when they need to.

I’ve always been a UH fan and will continue to be one. Go, Warriors.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

